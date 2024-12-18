Left Menu

Train Managers Plan Strikes Amid Work Dispute

Avanti West Coast train managers plan to strike on New Year's Eve due to a dispute over rest day working. Strikes are also planned for January 2 and every Sunday from January 12 to May 25, following the suspension of strikes scheduled for late December.

Updated: 18-12-2024 03:35 IST
  • United Kingdom

Avanti West Coast train managers have announced plans to strike on New Year's Eve as part of an ongoing dispute over rest day working conditions, according to a report by Sky News on Tuesday.

The RMT union has indicated that in addition to the strike on December 31, train managers will also walk out on January 2 and every Sunday between January 12 and May 25.

These strikes follow the suspension of previously planned walkouts on December 22, 23, and 29, signaling continuing tensions in the rail service sector.

