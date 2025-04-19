Escalation in Gaza: Rising Toll and Israeli Offensives

In the past 48 hours, more than 90 individuals have been killed due to Israeli strikes in Gaza, the Health Ministry reported on Saturday.

The casualties include both civilians and combatants, with at least 15 people, including women and children, confirmed dead overnight. Some victims were reportedly sheltering in a designated humanitarian zone.

Israel is intensifying its offensive across Gaza, aiming to pressure Hamas into releasing hostages. The Israeli government also plans to establish large 'security zones' within Gaza as part of its strategy.

