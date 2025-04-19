Left Menu

Escalation in Gaza: Rising Toll and Israeli Offensives

Israeli strikes in Gaza have resulted in over 90 fatalities in the past 48 hours, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. The strikes targeted both civilians and combatants, including women and children. Israel is intensifying attacks to pressure Hamas into releasing hostages and aims to establish 'security zones' inside Gaza.

Deiral-Balah | Updated: 19-04-2025 15:52 IST
In the past 48 hours, more than 90 individuals have been killed due to Israeli strikes in Gaza, the Health Ministry reported on Saturday.

The casualties include both civilians and combatants, with at least 15 people, including women and children, confirmed dead overnight. Some victims were reportedly sheltering in a designated humanitarian zone.

Israel is intensifying its offensive across Gaza, aiming to pressure Hamas into releasing hostages. The Israeli government also plans to establish large 'security zones' within Gaza as part of its strategy.

