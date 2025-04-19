Tragedy Unfolds: Student's Leap from 21st Floor
A 21-year-old mass communication student from Moradabad allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 21st floor of her residence in Gurugram. The incident occurred after a late-night return from a party. Authorities have informed her family and sent the body for post-mortem as investigations continue.
A 21-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by leaping from the 21st floor of her apartment building, police report.
Unnat, originally from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, was pursuing a mass communication course in Gurugram and resided in Sector 39. The police revealed that the incident took place at 3 am following her return from a late-night party with a friend.
The family of the deceased has been notified and the body is undergoing a post-mortem examination. Authorities are conducting further investigations into the tragic incident, stated Jitendra Kumar Singh, the officer in charge at Sector 39 Police Station.
