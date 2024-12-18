Left Menu

Alok Aggarwal Takes the Helm: A New Era for Indian REITs

The Indian REITs Association has appointed Alok Aggarwal as its new Chairman. With extensive experience in the real estate sector, Aggarwal aims to collaborate with industry leaders and regulators to drive growth and ensure sustainability. The IRA focuses on the development of India's REIT sector.

  • Country:
  • India

The Indian REITs Association (IRA) has announced the appointment of Alok Aggarwal, MD and CEO of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, as its new Chairman. Aggarwal steps into this role at a pivotal time for the sector.

Founded in 2023, the IRA is a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering growth in India's Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) industry. Its founding members include major players such as Brookfield India Real Estate Trust and Embassy Office Parks REIT.

Aggarwal brings a wealth of experience, having held leadership positions at leading firms in the industry. His tenure promises collaboration with regulatory bodies to ensure the advancement and resilience of the REIT sector in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

