Pokemon GO City Safari: Unleash the Adventure in Mumbai 2025

Niantic, the developer behind the popular augmented reality game Pokemon GO, has unveiled plans for its first live event in India—Pokemon GO City Safari—set to take place in Mumbai. Scheduled on March 29 and 30, 2025, this two-day exploration promises a fusion of local culture and Pokemon adventures from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. IST.

Enthusiasts from around the globe are expected to converge in the City of Dreams for this unprecedented experience. Attendees, whether long-time players or newcomers, can anticipate a thrilling affair across Mumbai's famous landmarks and hidden gems. The event will spotlight unique in-game activities, special bonuses, and opportunities to forge new connections within the thriving Pokemon GO community.

Niantic's Vice President for Emerging Markets, Omar Tellez, expressed delight over hosting India's inaugural Pokemon GO City Safari. Highlighting the debut of Mudbray and potential encounters with rare variants like Alolan Meowth, trainers will have a rich array of Pokemon to discover. Unique features such as Eevee in an explorer hat add charm, with options for single-day or the ultimate two-day ticket available. Those interested should secure their tickets promptly to not miss this extraordinary event.

(With inputs from agencies.)