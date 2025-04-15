Left Menu

Mughal Road Reopens: Reviving a Vital Link in Kashmir

The Mughal Road, an essential route linking Kashmir to India, has reopened after a three-month closure due to snowfall. The 84-kilometer road connects Shopian with Poonch and Rajouri. Currently, only one-way passenger traffic from Poonch to Kashmir is permitted as safety measures are enforced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 15-04-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 20:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Mughal Road, a critical artery connecting Kashmir with the rest of India, successfully reopened on Tuesday following a prolonged closure caused by heavy snowfall, according to official reports.

This 84-kilometer route, which traverses from south Kashmir's Shopian district to Poonch and Rajouri in the Jammu region, is now open solely for one-way passenger traffic moving from Poonch to Kashmir.

Authorities have established safety and enforcement measures, with local police and administrative personnel deployed at key checkpoints to ensure order and compliance with the traffic directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

