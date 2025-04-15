Left Menu

Brentford's Strategic Move: Acquisition of Merida Signals New Era

Brentford's ownership group, Best Intentions Actions, has acquired Spanish third-division club Merida. The club will retain its identity and continue to operate under its established foundations. Brentford previously was part of a multi-club network but has now sold its Danish club. This acquisition confirms solid progress for Merida.

Updated: 15-04-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 20:26 IST
Brentford FC's ownership group, Best Intentions Actions, announced the acquisition of Spanish third-division club Merida. This move follows the Premier League team's previous ownership changes, including the sale of FC Midtjylland.

Brentford chair Cliff Crown emphasized the importance of honoring Merida's history and maintaining the successful operational model that has been in place. "Respecting the club's identity is crucial as we commit to sustaining its current path," he stated.

With Merida now integrated into a globally recognized football methodology, Director General Alejandro Perez Robles praised the club's foundational work over the past four years, indicating a promising future development trajectory for the Spanish side.

