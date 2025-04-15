Reviving Diplomacy: Bangladesh and Pakistan's Long-Awaited Dialogue
Bangladesh and Pakistan are set to hold their first foreign office consultation in 15 years, focusing on strengthening trade and cooperation. With no specific agenda, topics of mutual interest will be explored. Pakistan aims to boost exports, while Bangladesh considers import opportunities. Diplomatic relations have improved since 2022.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
Bangladesh is set to engage in a diplomatic milestone with Pakistan, conducting their first foreign office consultation in 15 years. The scheduled talks, taking place in the capital, will address a wide range of bilateral issues, marking a significant step in revamping their foreign relations.
Pakistan's Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch will lead the delegation from Islamabad, joining Bangladesh's foreign secretary M Jashim Uddin in comprehensive discussions. Although no specific agenda has been set, the dialogue aims to cover all areas of mutual interest, particularly in enhancing trade ties.
Following the talks, Baloch is expected to meet interim government leaders in Dhaka. As efforts to bolster economic ties strengthen, Pakistan is keen to increase exports, citing cotton as a key product, while Bangladesh explores import opportunities via Pakistan. Diplomatic relations have seen a positive shift since 2022, following a leadership change in Bangladesh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Africa Seeks Stronger Trade Ties Amid US Tariff Challenges
Trump and Vietnam's To Lam Pursue Tariff Truce to Strengthen Trade Ties
Vietnam Seeks to Delay U.S. Tariffs and Bolster Trade Ties
Vietnam Strengthens U.S. Trade Ties Amid Tariff Challenges
Spain to Strengthen China Trade Ties Amid U.S. Warnings