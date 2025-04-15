Reviving Diplomacy: Bangladesh and Pakistan's Long-Awaited Dialogue

Bangladesh is set to engage in a diplomatic milestone with Pakistan, conducting their first foreign office consultation in 15 years. The scheduled talks, taking place in the capital, will address a wide range of bilateral issues, marking a significant step in revamping their foreign relations.

Pakistan's Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch will lead the delegation from Islamabad, joining Bangladesh's foreign secretary M Jashim Uddin in comprehensive discussions. Although no specific agenda has been set, the dialogue aims to cover all areas of mutual interest, particularly in enhancing trade ties.

Following the talks, Baloch is expected to meet interim government leaders in Dhaka. As efforts to bolster economic ties strengthen, Pakistan is keen to increase exports, citing cotton as a key product, while Bangladesh explores import opportunities via Pakistan. Diplomatic relations have seen a positive shift since 2022, following a leadership change in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)