Left Menu

Government's Direct Tax Collections Surge Over 20% in 2024

The gross direct tax collections in 2024-25 have surged by 20.32% to Rs 19.21 lakh crore compared to the previous year's Rs 15.96 lakh crore, according to CBDT data. Net direct tax collections increased by 16.45% to Rs 15.82 lakh crore, and refunds rose by 42.49% to Rs 3.38 lakh crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 17:25 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 17:25 IST
Government's Direct Tax Collections Surge Over 20% in 2024
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) reported a significant increase in gross direct tax collections for the fiscal year 2024-25, with figures reaching Rs 19.21 lakh crore. This reflects a 20.32% rise compared to the Rs 15.96 lakh crore collected during the same period last year.

Additionally, net direct tax collections saw a rise of 16.45%, amounting to Rs 15.82 lakh crore, compared to Rs 13.59 lakh crore in the previous year. This upsurge highlights the government's improving tax collection efficiency.

The period also witnessed a notable increase in tax refunds, climbing by 42.49% to Rs 3.38 lakh crore from Rs 2.37 lakh crore last year. Direct taxes include various levies like corporate and personal income tax, among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024