Tragic Collision: Navy Craft and Ferry Crash Off Mumbai Coast

A naval craft collided with a passenger ferry near Mumbai, resulting in the tragic loss of 13 lives. The accident occurred during engine trials, as the naval vessel lost control off Karanja.

The Indian Navy launched immediate search and rescue efforts, coordinating with the Coast Guard and Marine Police. Helicopters and boats were dispatched to assist in recovering the survivors, who have been transferred to nearby hospitals.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed condolences to affected families, while Maharashtra Chief Minister confirmed the rescue of 101 individuals. Recovery operations are ongoing to locate any missing persons in the Mumbai Harbour area.

(With inputs from agencies.)