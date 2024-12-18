Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Navy Craft Collides with Mumbai Ferry

A Navy craft crashed into a ferry near Mumbai, resulting in 13 deaths and 99 rescues. The accident occurred during engine trials and involved multiple rescue operations by naval and civilian teams. The incident has prompted extensive search and rescue missions led by the Indian Navy and Coast Guard.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-12-2024 20:47 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 20:47 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Navy Craft Collides with Mumbai Ferry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident unfolded off the Mumbai coast as a Navy craft crashed into a passenger ferry, leading to 13 fatalities and the rescue of 99 individuals. The collision occurred around 4 pm during the craft's engine trials near Karanja.

Rescue operations were swift and extensive, involving four naval helicopters, 11 naval crafts, a Coast Guard boat, and three Marine Police boats. Passengers from the 'Neel Kamal' ferry were en route from the Gateway of India to the popular Elephanta Island. Survivors have been shifted to nearby hospitals for further care.

Confirming the loss of a Naval personnel and two from the OEM aboard, investigations continue as authorities account for all individuals involved. The Chief Minister and Defence Minister expressed their condolences, emphasizing ongoing efforts to locate the missing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

