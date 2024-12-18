Tragedy Strikes: Navy Craft Collides with Mumbai Ferry

A tragic accident unfolded off the Mumbai coast as a Navy craft crashed into a passenger ferry, leading to 13 fatalities and the rescue of 99 individuals. The collision occurred around 4 pm during the craft's engine trials near Karanja.

Rescue operations were swift and extensive, involving four naval helicopters, 11 naval crafts, a Coast Guard boat, and three Marine Police boats. Passengers from the 'Neel Kamal' ferry were en route from the Gateway of India to the popular Elephanta Island. Survivors have been shifted to nearby hospitals for further care.

Confirming the loss of a Naval personnel and two from the OEM aboard, investigations continue as authorities account for all individuals involved. The Chief Minister and Defence Minister expressed their condolences, emphasizing ongoing efforts to locate the missing.

(With inputs from agencies.)