Tragedy Strikes as Navy Craft Collides with Mumbai Ferry: 13 Dead
A tragic collision between a Navy craft and a ferry near Mumbai led to 13 fatalities and left 99 others rescued. The incident prompts immediate rescue efforts by Navy, Coast Guard, and police. Authorities launch an investigation and extend condolences, with several injured receiving medical care.
- Country:
- India
A catastrophic incident unfolded off the Mumbai coast when a Navy craft collided with a passenger ferry, resulting in 13 casualties, including Navy personnel. The crash also led to 99 people being rescued in a massive search and rescue operation.
The accident occurred as the Navy craft lost control during engine trials, hitting ferry Neel Kamal. The ferry was journeying from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island. Rescue efforts involved the Navy, Coast Guard, and Marine Police, deploying an array of resources including helicopters and boats.
Authorities, including Maharashtra's Chief Minister and Defence Minister, expressed sorrow over the tragedy. An FIR citing negligence was lodged against those deemed responsible. This marks the second recent Navy accident following a submarine crash near Goa in November.
(With inputs from agencies.)
