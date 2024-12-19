CATL Eyes $5 Billion Hong Kong Listing Ambition
Chinese electric vehicle battery maker CATL is exploring a $5 billion listing in Hong Kong, with the potential timeline set for the first half of 2025. Discussions with advisers are ongoing and require regulatory approval. CATL is currently listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.
Chinese electric vehicle battery manufacturer CATL is reportedly considering a Hong Kong stock market listing that could generate at least $5 billion, according to Bloomberg News.
The company is in discussions with potential advisers about the move, which could occur as early as the first half of 2025. Sources familiar with the discussions note that the plans may still change.
A second listing would need clearance from China's securities regulator. As of now, CATL's stock trades on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. The company has yet to comment on the report in response to Reuters' queries.
