CATL Eyes $5 Billion Hong Kong Listing Ambition

Chinese electric vehicle battery manufacturer CATL is reportedly considering a Hong Kong stock market listing that could generate at least $5 billion, according to Bloomberg News.

The company is in discussions with potential advisers about the move, which could occur as early as the first half of 2025. Sources familiar with the discussions note that the plans may still change.

A second listing would need clearance from China's securities regulator. As of now, CATL's stock trades on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. The company has yet to comment on the report in response to Reuters' queries.

