Left Menu

U.S. Markets Plunge: Bear Market Concerns Rise Amid Tariff Turmoil

The U.S. stock market faces uncertainty as the S&P 500 index falls over 20% from its peak, entering bear market territory. Concerns about a recession grow following President Trump's tariffs. The Dow and Nasdaq suffer significant declines, impacting major tech firms like Apple, Nvidia, and Microsoft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 19:18 IST
U.S. Markets Plunge: Bear Market Concerns Rise Amid Tariff Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The S&P 500 index suffered further declines on Monday, sinking over 20% from its historical highs, confirming bear market status as per traditional definitions. The downturn reflects mounting recession fears sparked by President Donald Trump's controversial tariffs, which have placed global markets on edge.

Historical patterns indicate that bear markets frequently coincide with recessions. The last confirmed bear market for the S&P 500 surfaced in June 2022 amid concerns about the Federal Reserve's capacity to control post-pandemic inflation. Nine out of 12 bear markets since 1948 have led to recessions, according to CFRA.

Investors received a stern warning from Trump, who indicated that they need to brace for more economic medicine unless trade issues, particularly with China, are resolved. As Wall Street brokers increase recession probabilities, tech giants such as Apple, Nvidia, and Microsoft see heavy losses, dragging down the S&P's tech-heavy subindex.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025