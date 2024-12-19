Bank of Japan Stands Firm Amid Global Market Shifts

The Bank of Japan decided to keep interest rates unchanged at 0.25% during its latest board meeting, signaling a cautious approach amid uncertainty over global economic policies. This decision comes despite a proposal from board member Naoki Tamura to raise rates to 0.5%, which was ultimately rejected by the majority.

The Japanese yen responded by briefly dropping to a one-month low against the dollar. Investors are now awaiting a press conference by BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda for potential insights into future rate adjustments, which analysts predict could occur as early as January or March.

The central bank reiterated its view that Japan's economy is moderately recovering, supported by rising consumption and pay increases amidst labor shortages. However, external factors such as China's economic slowdown and potential implications of U.S. policy remain risks. Despite recent headwinds, signs indicate companies may continue raising wages, aiding the BOJ's gradual rate hikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)