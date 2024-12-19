Global Markets React to Central Banks' Diverging Paths

The Bank of Japan's decision to hold interest rates steady paved the way for traders to sell the yen, bringing it to a one-month low against the dollar. Attention now turns to the Bank of England's upcoming decision, as the market prepares for potential shifts.

A cautious Federal Reserve outlook has already led to tumbling stocks and a stronger dollar. Investors are also facing the risks associated with the incoming U.S. administration under President-elect Donald Trump, contributing to uncertainty in the markets.

Ahead of key central bank meetings in Norway and Sweden, differing economic outlooks are expected. Norway may keep rates at their highest since 2008, while Sweden is leaning towards rate cuts. This diverse backdrop underscores ongoing global market volatility.

