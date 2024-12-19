Asian Stocks Stumble Amid Fed's Hawkish Stand

Asian markets saw a decline as the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled a cautious approach to interest rate cuts next year. This hawkish stance influenced Wall Street, resulting in significant losses that mirrored across Asian stocks.

The yen weakened after the Bank of Japan maintained its interest rates, while investors anticipate the BOJ's strategies amid a robust U.S. dollar.

Global economic challenges loom with Trump's upcoming presidency, posing risks of inflationary pressures. Central banks are recalibrating policies, considering potential impacts from geopolitical and fiscal changes.

