Sweden Eases into Economic Stability with Interest Rate Adjustments

Sweden's central bank has taken decisive action to support the national economy by cutting its key interest rate by a quarter percentage point to 2.50%, as forecasted on Thursday. This marks the fifth rate cut by the Riksbank this year, reflecting a continued effort to bolster economic stability amid fluctuating conditions.

In a statement, the Riksbank indicated the possibility of another rate cut in the first half of 2025 if the inflation and economic forecasts remain consistent. The bank highlighted the need for a cautious approach to monetary policy, citing the delayed effects economic measures can have.

Analysts, surveyed in a Reuters poll, unanimously anticipated this quarter point reduction, and have predicted two additional cuts in the coming year, which would eventually stabilize the policy rate at 2.00%. Sweden's economy has been relatively stagnant following aggressive rate hikes intended to combat surging inflation, which peaked at around 10% in late 2022.

