Bihar: From Historical Hub to Industrial Powerhouse

The Bihar government is laying the groundwork for a significant transformation by acquiring more land and unveiling new policies aimed at boosting industrial development. Industries Secretary Bandana Preyashi announced these initiatives during the 'Bihar Business Connect 2024' Summit, emphasizing the state's potential as India's next economic growth engine.

Highlighting Bihar’s historical significance as a cradle of civilization and a birthplace of major world religions, Preyashi noted that the state is now poised to become an industrial hub. Improved physical infrastructure and law and order under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership are paving the way for these developments.

With sector-specific policies already in place, the upcoming initiatives include the Bihar Food Processing Policy 2024, among others. The state has established a land bank of over 3,000 acres and is focused on promoting startups and MSMEs through the 'Bihar Business Connect 2024' summit, aiming to surpass last year's investment proposals worth Rs 50,500 crore.

