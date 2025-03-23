India Slaps Anti-Dumping Duty on Chinese Imports: A Move to Protect Domestic Industries

In a strategic move to safeguard its domestic industries, India has levied anti-dumping duties on four Chinese products, including vacuum flasks and aluminium foil. This decision comes as part of an effort to counter the surge in undervalued imports from China, which have been affecting local businesses.

The new tariffs, recommended by the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), range from USD 276 to USD 1,732 per tonne, covering products such as Soft Ferrite Cores and Trichloro Isocyanuric Acid. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs has stated that these measures will be in place for up to five years, while the duty on aluminium foil will initially be provisional for six months.

India's imposition of these duties is designed to promote fair trade practices and mitigate the widening trade deficit with China, which stands at USD 85 billion. This move highlights the country's ongoing efforts to address economic imbalances and support the growth of its domestic market.

(With inputs from agencies.)