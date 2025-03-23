Left Menu

India Slaps Anti-Dumping Duty on Chinese Imports: A Move to Protect Domestic Industries

India has imposed anti-dumping duties on four Chinese products, including vacuum flasks and aluminium foil, to protect its domestic industries from undervalued imports. The new duties, ranging up to USD 1,732 per tonne, aim to level the playing field for local producers by curbing cheap imports from China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 13:04 IST
India Slaps Anti-Dumping Duty on Chinese Imports: A Move to Protect Domestic Industries
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to safeguard its domestic industries, India has levied anti-dumping duties on four Chinese products, including vacuum flasks and aluminium foil. This decision comes as part of an effort to counter the surge in undervalued imports from China, which have been affecting local businesses.

The new tariffs, recommended by the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), range from USD 276 to USD 1,732 per tonne, covering products such as Soft Ferrite Cores and Trichloro Isocyanuric Acid. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs has stated that these measures will be in place for up to five years, while the duty on aluminium foil will initially be provisional for six months.

India's imposition of these duties is designed to promote fair trade practices and mitigate the widening trade deficit with China, which stands at USD 85 billion. This move highlights the country's ongoing efforts to address economic imbalances and support the growth of its domestic market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025