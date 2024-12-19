Left Menu

Tragedy at Gateway of India: Overcrowded Ferry Disaster

A Mumbai ferry 'Neel Kamal' capsized after colliding with a Navy craft near the Gateway of India. The ferry, which exceeded its passenger limit, resulted in 13 fatalities, including Navy personnel. Rescuers saved 98 passengers. An investigation is underway, and charges of negligence have been filed against the Navy craft driver.

Updated: 19-12-2024 14:47 IST
In a tragic incident near the Gateway of India, the ferry 'Neel Kamal' capsized after being struck by a Navy craft. The ferry, which was carrying more passengers than its authorized capacity, resulted in the deaths of 13 individuals, including Navy personnel, with 98 rescued.

The police have filed charges against the driver of the Navy craft, citing negligence and recklessness in the navigation. Investigations are ongoing, and officials have begun examining all documents related to the ferry's operations.

The impact has brought the mangled ferry to Bhaucha Dhakka, and authorities are continuing efforts to locate any missing passengers from both vessels. The incident has raised serious questions about adherence to maritime safety protocols.

