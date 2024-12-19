MANA Cresta: Harmonizing Urban Living and Nature in Bangalore

MANA Projects, a prominent entity in Bangalore's real estate sector, has launched its latest residential venture, MANA Cresta. Located just 1.2 km from Sarjapur Road, the upscale development in Chikkanayaknahalli is registered under RERA with the number PRM/KA/RERA/. It uniquely combines modern living with nature-inspired architecture.

The project embodies MANA Projects' vision of redefining urban lifestyles, offering a blend of contemporary aesthetics and traditional values. Spanning 2.45 acres, MANA Cresta comprises four towers with up to eight floors, providing 180 premium apartments that ensure spacious and comfortable living. Vastu-aligned designs contribute to balance and well-being, with prices starting at Rs. 1.27 crore.

Key amenities feature over 30 high-end facilities, including social pods, a basketball court, children's play area, a rooftop pool, and eco-friendly materials. The project's strategic location offers seamless access to educational institutions, tech parks, and shopping centers, presenting an attractive option for discerning homebuyers in Bangalore's vibrant IT corridor.

(With inputs from agencies.)