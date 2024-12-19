Left Menu

India's Job Market Growth Rocketing in 2025

India's job market is poised for a 9% growth in 2025, driven by IT, retail, telecommunications, and BFSI sectors. An uptick in emerging technologies and evolving business priorities is likely to further shape the market. Innovations in AI, digital services, and HR analytics will redefine talent needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-12-2024 16:56 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 16:56 IST
India's Job Market Growth Rocketing in 2025
  • Country:
  • India

India is poised to experience a significant surge in hiring activities in 2025, with projections indicating a 9% growth across multiple sectors, including IT, retail, telecommunications, and BFSI, according to a recent report.

The data, gathered from the jobs and talent platform foundit, anticipates a strong hiring trajectory that commenced with a 10% growth in 2024 and continues with a predicted 3% sequential increase by November this year. This positive trend suggests a stable hiring environment, bolstered by innovations in edge computing, quantum applications, and cybersecurity.

In addition to these technological advancements, the rise of retail media networks and AI-driven workforce analytics is expected to reshape talent demands in sectors such as e-commerce, HR, and digital services. Organizations are on the lookout for professionals skilled in digital marketing, ad management, and HR analytics, highlighting a broadened search beyond traditional hubs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024