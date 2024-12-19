India's Job Market Growth Rocketing in 2025

India is poised to experience a significant surge in hiring activities in 2025, with projections indicating a 9% growth across multiple sectors, including IT, retail, telecommunications, and BFSI, according to a recent report.

The data, gathered from the jobs and talent platform foundit, anticipates a strong hiring trajectory that commenced with a 10% growth in 2024 and continues with a predicted 3% sequential increase by November this year. This positive trend suggests a stable hiring environment, bolstered by innovations in edge computing, quantum applications, and cybersecurity.

In addition to these technological advancements, the rise of retail media networks and AI-driven workforce analytics is expected to reshape talent demands in sectors such as e-commerce, HR, and digital services. Organizations are on the lookout for professionals skilled in digital marketing, ad management, and HR analytics, highlighting a broadened search beyond traditional hubs.

