Global Central Banks Tread Cautiously Amid Trump's Economic Policies

Central banks around the world are moving cautiously with rate cuts as the economic impact of Donald Trump's upcoming administration looms over monetary decisions. The U.S. Federal Reserve has altered its rate cut projections, citing stubborn inflation and potential policy implications of Trump's tariffs and tax reforms.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell emphasized the need for caution, leading to a slide in stock prices and adjustments in market expectations for future rate changes. Predictions now include only a single Fed rate cut anticipated for 2025.

In response to Trump's policies, the central banks of England, Japan, Norway, and Sweden are exercising caution in their monetary policies, highlighting potential risks to global growth and economic stability.

