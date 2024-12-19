Global Central Banks Tread Cautiously Amid Trump's Economic Policies
Central banks across the globe, including the Federal Reserve, are approaching interest rate cuts with caution due to uncertainties surrounding Donald Trump's incoming administration. Concerns about Trump's policies, such as tariffs and tax changes, are impacting economic forecasts and decisions by the U.S. and other countries' central banks.
Central banks around the world are moving cautiously with rate cuts as the economic impact of Donald Trump's upcoming administration looms over monetary decisions. The U.S. Federal Reserve has altered its rate cut projections, citing stubborn inflation and potential policy implications of Trump's tariffs and tax reforms.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell emphasized the need for caution, leading to a slide in stock prices and adjustments in market expectations for future rate changes. Predictions now include only a single Fed rate cut anticipated for 2025.
In response to Trump's policies, the central banks of England, Japan, Norway, and Sweden are exercising caution in their monetary policies, highlighting potential risks to global growth and economic stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tennessee Congressman Demands Tariffs on Indian Ceramic Tile Imports
Trade Tariffs Challenge US-Linked Manufacturing Chains
Global trade to hit record $33 trillion in 2024, but uncertainties over tariffs loom
Vietnam's soaring US trade surplus stokes new fears of Trump tariffs
Kerala govt hiked electricity tariffs to 'benefit Adani': Cong leader Ramesh Chennithala