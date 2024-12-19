Left Menu

Mamata Machinery IPO Sees Overwhelming Demand, Fully Subscribed

The initial public offering of Mamata Machinery Ltd was fully subscribed in minutes, closing at 16.48 times subscription. Retail investors showed strong interest, with 23.84 times subscription, and the overall IPO aimed to enhance its market visibility and liquidity for shareholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 19:26 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 19:26 IST
Mamata Machinery IPO Sees Overwhelming Demand, Fully Subscribed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The initial public offering (IPO) of Mamata Machinery Ltd experienced remarkable demand, achieving full subscription shortly after its opening on Thursday. The IPO concluded with an impressive 16.48 times over-subscription, according to data from the NSE.

Retail Individual Investors led the subscription, with their quota achieving 23.84 times, while non-institutional investors subscribed at 18.87 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers segment also showed interest, with a 1.51 times subscription rate. This Rs 179-crore offering available from December 19 to 23 was priced between Rs 230 and Rs 243 per share.

Gujarat-based Mamata Machinery's share sale was entirely an Offer For Sale, meaning no proceeds will benefit the company directly. Instead, the Rs 179.38 crore raised will benefit selling shareholders. The IPO aims to enhance brand visibility, liquidity for shareholders, and establish a public equity market. Now, Mamata Machinery's shares will be listed on both BSE and NSE, with Beeline Capital Advisors as the lead manager.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024