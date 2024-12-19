Chhattisgarh Sets Stage for 'Atal Nirman Varsh': A New Era of Infrastructure Development

Chhattisgarh Finance Minister OP Choudhary announced the celebration of the state's 25th anniversary as 'Atal Nirman Varsh', focusing on vital infrastructure development.

During a heated debate in the assembly, Choudhary emphasized the government's commitment to the rapid economic growth of the state, highlighted by a newly sanctioned supplementary budget of Rs 805.71 crore. This elevates the total budget outlay for the fiscal year 2024-25 to 1,55,580 crore.

The initiative prioritizes substantial investments in infrastructure - roads, bridges, hospitals, and railway expansions. The government also plans to intensify financial aid to farmers under the 'Krishak Unnati Yojana' and housing initiatives for the poor.

