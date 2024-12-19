Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Sets Stage for 'Atal Nirman Varsh': A New Era of Infrastructure Development

Chhattisgarh is celebrating its 25th anniversary as 'Atal Nirman Varsh', emphasizing infrastructure development. With the newly passed supplementary budget, funds will enhance roads, bridges, hospitals, and railways. The government aims to fulfill promises and support farmers with financial aid programs like ‘Krishak Unnati Yojana’.

Updated: 19-12-2024 20:52 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 20:52 IST
Chhattisgarh Finance Minister OP Choudhary announced the celebration of the state's 25th anniversary as 'Atal Nirman Varsh', focusing on vital infrastructure development.

During a heated debate in the assembly, Choudhary emphasized the government's commitment to the rapid economic growth of the state, highlighted by a newly sanctioned supplementary budget of Rs 805.71 crore. This elevates the total budget outlay for the fiscal year 2024-25 to 1,55,580 crore.

The initiative prioritizes substantial investments in infrastructure - roads, bridges, hospitals, and railway expansions. The government also plans to intensify financial aid to farmers under the 'Krishak Unnati Yojana' and housing initiatives for the poor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

