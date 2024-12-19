Tragedy Strikes Mumbai Coast: Overloaded Ferry Collides with Navy Craft

A tragedy unfolded off the Mumbai coast when a Navy craft collided with the overloaded ferry 'Neel Kamal,' resulting in 14 deaths, according to police reports. This collision is marked as one of the deadliest incidents in the city's harbor area.

The Navy deployed helicopters and boats for a search mission, aiming to locate a missing 7-year-old boy following the accident. In total, 98 out of the 113 people on board were rescued, including three injured individuals. A Board of Inquiry has been launched by the Navy to investigate the tragic event, asserting a need for accountability.

The Maharashtra Maritime Board issued a show-cause notice to the ferry's owner, citing overcrowding and breaches of safety protocols. In response, authorities enforced mandatory life jackets for all ferry passengers departing from the Gateway of India, highlighting the tragedy's exposure of safety lapses in maritime operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)