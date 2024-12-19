Mosel River Cargo Halt: Temporary Lock Eases Vessel Traffic

The Mosel River, a key shipping route between Germany and France, will remain closed to cargo vessels until repairs are complete. The closure follows an accident causing damage to a lock, trapping 74 freighters.

A temporary lock has successfully freed several vessels; however, full cargo operations are halted until lock repairs, expected to last until spring 2025, begin in January. Germany's federal transport ministry suggests normal shipping might resume by February 2024.

The incident has affected the trade of grains and rapeseed, causing European rapeseed futures to rise as trading restrictions are imposed along the river. Meanwhile, efforts to free the remaining trapped vessels continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)