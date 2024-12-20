FAA to Implement Temporary Drone Flight Restrictions Over NY Infrastructure

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) intends to impose temporary restrictions on drone flights over key infrastructure sites in New York, as announced by New York Governor Kathy Hochul. This move follows widespread public concern regarding the safety of these areas.

Governor Hochul revealed that she had spoken with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who confirmed the FAA's precautionary measures. Despite the lack of current threats to these sites, the decision aims to bolster public confidence and ensure infrastructure safety.

This decision to restrict drone flights is a proactive step, reflecting a broader concern for security in areas deemed critical. The state's efforts emphasize a strong stance on infrastructure protection without suggesting imminent danger.

(With inputs from agencies.)