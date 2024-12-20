Left Menu

Honda Cars India Announces Price Hike Amid Rising Costs

Honda Cars India plans to increase prices across its model range by up to 2% starting January 2025 due to rising input costs. The company has been absorbing costs but must now implement a price hike. The third-generation Amaze will also see a price revision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 10:39 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 10:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Honda Cars India announced on Friday that it will raise prices across multiple models by up to 2% starting January 2025. This move comes as a response to increasing input costs impacting the company.

Despite prior efforts to absorb costs, the automaker feels a price hike is necessary. "Due to the continued rise in input costs and logistics, a small portion of this impact will be passed on to customers through a price revision from the new year," stated Kunal Behl, Vice President of Marketing and Sales at Honda Cars India.

The Amaze, City, and Elevate models will see adjusted pricing alongside competitors like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, and Tata Motors, who have also announced hikes. Specifically, the recently launched third-generation Amaze will have revised pricing by mid-next month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

