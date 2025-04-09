Left Menu

Escalating Conflict: Tragedy in Gaza City

An Israeli airstrike in Shejaia, Gaza City, killed 29 Palestinians, including children. The military targeted a senior Hamas militant, resulting in significant casualties. As exchanges of fire continue between Israel and Hamas, attempts to mediate a ceasefire have been unsuccessful, with ongoing violence escalating the conflict.

Updated: 09-04-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 16:28 IST
Escalating Conflict: Tragedy in Gaza City
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Israeli airstrike has resulted in the deaths of at least 29 Palestinians, including children, in the Shejaia area of Gaza City, according to local health authorities. The attack struck a multi-floor residential building, leaving dozens wounded and several people trapped beneath the debris.

The Israeli military declared that the strike targeted a senior Hamas militant involved in planning and executing attacks from northern Gaza, though the individual was not named. In an attempt to mitigate civilian harm, the military claimed to have taken precautionary measures before proceeding with the attack. Meanwhile, nine additional Palestinians died in separate strikes across the enclave, bringing the day's death toll to 38.

Efforts to broker a ceasefire have stalled as exchanges continue between Hamas and Israel. Mediators from Qatar and Egypt, supported by the U.S., have intensified diplomatic efforts but have yet to resolve the deadlock. The ongoing conflict, reignited after an October 2023 Hamas attack in southern Israel, has resulted in extensive casualties and international concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

