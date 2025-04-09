Escalating Conflict: Tragedy in Gaza City

An Israeli airstrike has resulted in the deaths of at least 29 Palestinians, including children, in the Shejaia area of Gaza City, according to local health authorities. The attack struck a multi-floor residential building, leaving dozens wounded and several people trapped beneath the debris.

The Israeli military declared that the strike targeted a senior Hamas militant involved in planning and executing attacks from northern Gaza, though the individual was not named. In an attempt to mitigate civilian harm, the military claimed to have taken precautionary measures before proceeding with the attack. Meanwhile, nine additional Palestinians died in separate strikes across the enclave, bringing the day's death toll to 38.

Efforts to broker a ceasefire have stalled as exchanges continue between Hamas and Israel. Mediators from Qatar and Egypt, supported by the U.S., have intensified diplomatic efforts but have yet to resolve the deadlock. The ongoing conflict, reignited after an October 2023 Hamas attack in southern Israel, has resulted in extensive casualties and international concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)