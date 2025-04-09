Priyansh Arya's Remarkable Century Elevates Punjab Kings to Victory

Priyansh Arya, a batter for Punjab Kings, relished his groundbreaking century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Chennai Super Kings. Speaking post-match, Arya shared that such performances greatly boost his confidence, adding that it's exhilarating to earn recognition among cricket legends.

He elaborated on the daunting level of competition in the IPL, saying, "I'm willing to back myself for the big shots, even under pressure." Arya expressed his determination to clear boundaries and praised the supportive atmosphere of seasoned international opponents.

Arya delivered an electrifying 103 runs, propelling Punjab Kings to a 219-run total, leading to an 18-run victory against the Chennai Super Kings. His rapid century, coming in just 39 balls, tied the fourth-fastest in IPL history, marking him as the eighth uncapped player to score a century in the tournament's annals.

