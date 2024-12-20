Inferno on Jaipur-Ajmer Highway: Tragedy Unfolds

A catastrophic collision on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway resulted in a massive fire, claiming five lives and injuring 37 others. The accident involved an LPG tanker and several vehicles, engulfing the area in flames and thick smoke.

Eyewitnesses reported visible flames from over a kilometer away, as chaos ensued with people shouting and running for help. Emergency responders, including ambulances and fire brigades, faced initial difficulties in reaching the affected vehicles.

Soon after the tragic incident, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma visited the site and ordered medical teams to ensure proper care for the injured. He expressed his condolences along with other political figures, as investigations into the full extent of the damage continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)