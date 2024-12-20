Left Menu

Inferno on Jaipur-Ajmer Highway: Tragedy Unfolds

A horrific accident on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway involving an LPG tanker led to the deaths of five people and injuries to 37 others. The fire engulfed over 30 vehicles, causing widespread panic and chaos in the area as emergency teams scrambled to respond.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 20-12-2024 11:04 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 10:58 IST
Inferno on Jaipur-Ajmer Highway: Tragedy Unfolds
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A catastrophic collision on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway resulted in a massive fire, claiming five lives and injuring 37 others. The accident involved an LPG tanker and several vehicles, engulfing the area in flames and thick smoke.

Eyewitnesses reported visible flames from over a kilometer away, as chaos ensued with people shouting and running for help. Emergency responders, including ambulances and fire brigades, faced initial difficulties in reaching the affected vehicles.

Soon after the tragic incident, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma visited the site and ordered medical teams to ensure proper care for the injured. He expressed his condolences along with other political figures, as investigations into the full extent of the damage continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024