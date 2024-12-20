Drone Restrictions: FAA Bars Flights Over Critical Ny-Nj Sites

In response to heightened concerns, the Federal Aviation Administration announced a temporary restriction on drone flights over critical infrastructure sites in New Jersey and New York.

This decision comes on the heels of a dramatic surge in reports of improperly used lasers pointed at airplanes, posing potential safety risks.

Despite the restriction, U.S. agencies confirm no current threats to national security, as many of the drone sightings may be attributed to aircraft, stars, or hobbyist drones.

