Drone Restrictions: FAA Bars Flights Over Critical Ny-Nj Sites

The FAA has temporarily banned drone flights over critical infrastructure sites in New Jersey and New York amid increased laser pointing incidents. The move, deemed precautionary, follows a surge in reports of unauthorized drones, although these sightings have not been deemed national security threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 11:58 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 11:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In response to heightened concerns, the Federal Aviation Administration announced a temporary restriction on drone flights over critical infrastructure sites in New Jersey and New York.

This decision comes on the heels of a dramatic surge in reports of improperly used lasers pointed at airplanes, posing potential safety risks.

Despite the restriction, U.S. agencies confirm no current threats to national security, as many of the drone sightings may be attributed to aircraft, stars, or hobbyist drones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

