Maruti Suzuki Unveils Groundbreaking e VITARA SUV: A New Era in Electric Mobility

Maruti Suzuki India Limited is poised to make a significant impact on the electric vehicle market with the upcoming launch of its e VITARA, set to debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. As India's largest passenger vehicle manufacturer, the company aims to lead the charge in electric mobility innovation.

The e VITARA, a global model manufactured in India, was showcased by Suzuki Motor Corporation in Milan, Italy, highlighting its international stature. The SUV, built on the specially-designed HEARTECT-e platform for Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), promises an advanced driving experience replete with the latest safety and technology features.

In a bid to promote EV adoption, Maruti Suzuki's Senior Executive Officer, Partho Banerjee, emphasized the necessity of a comprehensive ecosystem that facilitates customers' transition to electric vehicles. The company plans to address infrastructural challenges with home charging solutions and a wide network of fast chargers across its dealership network.

