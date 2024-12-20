Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki Unveils Groundbreaking e VITARA SUV: A New Era in Electric Mobility

Maruti Suzuki India Limited is launching its first eBorn electric SUV, the e VITARA, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Built on an innovative platform, this model promises cutting-edge technology and robust EV ecosystem support to enhance electric vehicle adoption across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 12:25 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 12:25 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maruti Suzuki India Limited is poised to make a significant impact on the electric vehicle market with the upcoming launch of its e VITARA, set to debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. As India's largest passenger vehicle manufacturer, the company aims to lead the charge in electric mobility innovation.

The e VITARA, a global model manufactured in India, was showcased by Suzuki Motor Corporation in Milan, Italy, highlighting its international stature. The SUV, built on the specially-designed HEARTECT-e platform for Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), promises an advanced driving experience replete with the latest safety and technology features.

In a bid to promote EV adoption, Maruti Suzuki's Senior Executive Officer, Partho Banerjee, emphasized the necessity of a comprehensive ecosystem that facilitates customers' transition to electric vehicles. The company plans to address infrastructural challenges with home charging solutions and a wide network of fast chargers across its dealership network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

