Godrej Consumer Products Shines in 2024 Dow Jones Sustainability Index

Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), a top FMCG company in emerging markets, has made significant strides in sustainability by ranking in the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) 2024. Recognized for its commitment to environmental and social responsibility, GCPL ranked among the top FMCG companies globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-12-2024 14:24 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 14:24 IST
  • India

Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) has achieved a notable breakthrough by being recognized in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for 2024. GCPL not only secured DJSI leadership for the Emerging Markets category but also debuted on the DJSI World Index for Consumer Goods, ranking among the top three global FMCG companies for sustainability.

The Dow Jones Sustainability Index, known for its strict criteria in economic, environmental, and social responsibility, evaluated over 13,000 companies globally. In this rigorous assessment by S&P Global, GCPL emerged as a leader with the highest score among Indian FMCG companies and the second highest globally.

Sudhir Sitapati, MD & CEO of GCPL, expressed pride in this global acknowledgment, highlighting sustainability as central to the company's purpose. The company's dedication includes goals for 2025-26 and efforts to become Net Zero by 2035 while remaining committed to energy efficiency and water positivity.

