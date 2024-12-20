Left Menu

JK Lakshmi Cement Expands Footprint in Bihar with New Plant

JK Lakshmi Cement is investing Rs 500 crore to establish a new manufacturing plant in Bihar's Madhubani district. The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Bihar government. This expansion forms part of JK Lakshmi's broader strategy to increase its production capacity to 30 million tonnes by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 20-12-2024 15:07 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 15:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

JK Lakshmi Cement, under the stewardship of the JK Organisation, has announced a Rs 500 crore investment to establish a manufacturing plant in Madhubani district, Bihar. This revelation was made by President and Director Arun Shukla, who confirmed that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed with the state government for the proposed facility.

The cement manufacturer, currently boasting an annual capacity of 18 million tonnes, aims to reach a 30 million tonne capacity by 2030. The Madhubani plant is a critical component of broader expansion plans that aim to enhance production across various geographies.

This significant investment follows the Modi government's latest budget announcement, which includes a substantial outlay of over Rs 60,000 crore for various development projects in Bihar. These projects encompass new expressways, power infrastructure, and heritage corridors, further bolstering economic growth in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

