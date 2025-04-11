Green Diplomacy: Indo-Slovak Tree Planting Initiative Takes Root
During President Droupadi Murmu's state visit to Slovakia, she introduced Prime Minister Modi's initiative 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' to Slovak President Peter Pellegrini. The initiative promotes planting a tree in honor of one's mother. Slovakia may adopt this practice, signifying potential cross-cultural environmental collaboration.
- Country:
- Slovakia
President Droupadi Murmu, during her state visit to Slovakia, shared Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative with Slovak President Peter Pellegrini. The campaign encourages individuals to plant a tree in their mother's honor, a concept Slovakia is considering embracing to strengthen environmental efforts.
The discussion unfolded during a tree-planting event in Nitra, Slovakia's oldest city. The visit also included a tour of the nearby Tata Motors JLR plant, highlighting India's significant business investments in the region. The environmental initiative reflects the growing Indo-Slovak cooperation in sustainable practices.
President Murmu called on the Indian diaspora in Slovakia to act as cultural ambassadors, promoting India's image overseas. Addressing the strides in infrastructure projects and the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, she emphasized India's emergence as a significant player in global manufacturing and innovation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
President Murmu Calls for Green Initiatives at National Environmental Conference
So far no casualty reported among Indian community in Myanmar: MEA.
Taiwan Ups Pollution Control Game: New Fees Set to Boost Green Initiatives
India's Shipbuilding Leap: CSL's Green Initiative
Plant Trees, Secure Arms: Mathura's Green Initiative