Green Diplomacy: Indo-Slovak Tree Planting Initiative Takes Root

President Droupadi Murmu, during her state visit to Slovakia, shared Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative with Slovak President Peter Pellegrini. The campaign encourages individuals to plant a tree in their mother's honor, a concept Slovakia is considering embracing to strengthen environmental efforts.

The discussion unfolded during a tree-planting event in Nitra, Slovakia's oldest city. The visit also included a tour of the nearby Tata Motors JLR plant, highlighting India's significant business investments in the region. The environmental initiative reflects the growing Indo-Slovak cooperation in sustainable practices.

President Murmu called on the Indian diaspora in Slovakia to act as cultural ambassadors, promoting India's image overseas. Addressing the strides in infrastructure projects and the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, she emphasized India's emergence as a significant player in global manufacturing and innovation.

