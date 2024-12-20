Left Menu

Navy Faces Scrutiny After Fatal Mumbai Collision

Following a tragic collision between an Indian Navy speedboat and a passenger ferry off Mumbai, Navy chief Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi visited the crash site. The incident claimed 14 lives, and a Board of Inquiry has been instituted to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-12-2024 15:08 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 15:08 IST
Navy chief Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi convened a meeting with top officials of the Western Naval Command just two days after a catastrophic collision between a Navy speedboat and a passenger ferry off Mumbai's coast. The incident has raised major safety concerns.

The crash occurred late Wednesday afternoon as the ferry 'Neel Kamal,' packed with over 100 passengers, headed towards Elephanta Island. The violent impact from the speedboat caused the ferry to capsize, tragically resulting in 14 deaths, including a Navy sailor.

A Board of Inquiry has been established by the Navy to investigate the collision, aiming to bring clarity and accountability. Admiral Tripathi conducted an aerial survey of the accident site while in Mumbai, marking his second visit to the city since the warship INS Brahmaputra caught fire in July.

(With inputs from agencies.)

