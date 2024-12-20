Navy Faces Scrutiny After Fatal Mumbai Collision

Navy chief Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi convened a meeting with top officials of the Western Naval Command just two days after a catastrophic collision between a Navy speedboat and a passenger ferry off Mumbai's coast. The incident has raised major safety concerns.

The crash occurred late Wednesday afternoon as the ferry 'Neel Kamal,' packed with over 100 passengers, headed towards Elephanta Island. The violent impact from the speedboat caused the ferry to capsize, tragically resulting in 14 deaths, including a Navy sailor.

A Board of Inquiry has been established by the Navy to investigate the collision, aiming to bring clarity and accountability. Admiral Tripathi conducted an aerial survey of the accident site while in Mumbai, marking his second visit to the city since the warship INS Brahmaputra caught fire in July.

