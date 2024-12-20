IAAPI Strikes Groundbreaking Agreement with Tourism Ministry

In a pivotal meeting that promises to reshape India's amusement sector, the Indian Association of Amusement Parks and Industries (IAAPI) engaged with Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi. This moment is heralded as a groundbreaking step in elevating the industry to greater heights.

The discussions were led by IAAPI Chairman Shrikant Goenka, who highlighted the immense opportunities alongside myriad challenges the sector faces. Key issues such as high land acquisition costs, prohibitive GST rates, and import duties were on the agenda. Goenka emphasized the sector's potential in enhancing India's entertainment scene and its pivotal role in promoting tourism.

The meeting also considered the possibility of the amusement sector receiving "industry" and "infrastructure" status. This move would attract significant investment and spur growth. Minister Shekhawat invited IAAPI to submit a formal proposal to develop a comprehensive policy framework, signaling a collaborative future aimed at making India a global hub for amusement and leisure activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)