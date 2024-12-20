Left Menu

MDH Launches 'Mere Gaon Ki Mitti' to Promote Pesticide-Free Farming

MDH's awareness campaign 'Mere Gaon Ki Mitti' reaches Nagaur to educate farmers on the harmful effects of pesticides and promote quality produce. MDH offers incentives for low-pesticide crops. The initiative aligns with PM Modi's organic India vision, aiming for a fivefold increase in spice business by 2030.

In a significant move towards promoting pesticide-free farming, the MDH family, spearheaded by Suresh Rathi, welcomed the campaign 'Mere Gaon Ki Mitti'. This initiative, arriving from Delhi to Nagaur, aims to educate farmers about the adverse effects of pesticides and how they can enhance both the quality and profitability of their crops. MDH has pledged to offer farmers a premium over the market price for produce that adheres to international quality standards and is largely pesticide-free, marking a notable financial incentive for sustainable farming.

Furthering the campaign, Suresh Rathi announced that the MDH Group would purchase Integrated Pest Management (IPM) quality cumin at a 15% premium and fenugreek leaves at a 20% premium over standard market prices. Additionally, Rathi urged local authorities, including the Rajasthan Government and ICAR, to establish a pesticide testing facility in Nagaur. This call aligns with MDH Group Chairman Rajiv Gulati's vision, supported by statements from Rajasthan Kisan Aayog Chairman CR Chaudhary, who emphasized the importance of nationwide awareness for healthier food consumption.

ICAR Director Dr. Vinay Bhardwaj praised the initiative, highlighting the benefits of reduced pesticide use for both crop pricing and soil quality. With India's spice exports valued at $4.46 billion in 2023-24, Bhardwaj speculates that educating farmers could boost the industry to $20 billion by 2030. Sharad Rathi reiterated MDH's commitment to processing low-pesticide spices and encouraged more farmers to adopt organic methods. The campaign continues to reinforce PM Modi's vision of an organic India, drawing support from various experts and government officials.

