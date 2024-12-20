Left Menu

Dollar Dominance Continues Amid Global Economic Shifts

The dollar maintained strength near a two-year high, concluding its third week of growth despite minor declines on Friday. Global currencies faced pressure as the U.S. government risked shutdown and central banks' policies varied. Key interest rates and economic indicators remain focal points for economic futures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 16:05 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 16:05 IST
The dollar showed resilience on Friday, remaining close to a two-year peak and poised for a third consecutive week of gains. This comes amidst widespread global central bank actions and the looming threat of a U.S. government shutdown.

Amid volatile currency markets, the South Korean won and Canadian dollar faced significant declines, while the euro briefly hit a one-month low before recovering. Concerns over a 'trade war take-two' loom following comments from U.S. leadership.

As the U.S. faces potential government shutdown, major currencies, including the yen and sterling, grappled with mixed central bank stances and their economic impacts, sending financial markets into a cautious holding pattern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

