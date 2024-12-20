Dollar Dominance Continues Amid Global Economic Shifts

The dollar showed resilience on Friday, remaining close to a two-year peak and poised for a third consecutive week of gains. This comes amidst widespread global central bank actions and the looming threat of a U.S. government shutdown.

Amid volatile currency markets, the South Korean won and Canadian dollar faced significant declines, while the euro briefly hit a one-month low before recovering. Concerns over a 'trade war take-two' loom following comments from U.S. leadership.

As the U.S. faces potential government shutdown, major currencies, including the yen and sterling, grappled with mixed central bank stances and their economic impacts, sending financial markets into a cautious holding pattern.

