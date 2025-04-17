ECB's Key Interest Rates Slashed Amid Inflation Uncertainty

The European Central Bank (ECB) has moved to cut its three key interest rates by 25 basis points, as President Christine Lagarde confirmed following the bank's latest policy meeting. The decision represents a strategic move amid a backdrop of heightened inflationary expectations and economic uncertainties.

The euro area economy, despite building resilience against global shocks, faces challenges as trade tensions and geopolitical uncertainties threaten growth. Lagarde emphasized that the ECB is committed to ensuring inflation levels stabilize sustainably at the medium-term target of two percent. The bank will adopt a data-driven approach, adjusting its monetary policy based on evolving economic conditions.

While recent developments suggest a moderation in wage growth and improved productivity, the euro area's financial conditions remain volatile. Rising trade barriers and geopolitical tensions present risks that could dampen economic activity and consumer sentiment. The ECB's decisive action demonstrates its readiness to preserve the euro area's monetary stability and economic resilience.

