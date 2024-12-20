Bond Yields Shift as Economic Uncertainty Looms
Euro zone bond yields decreased slightly as U.S. economic data awaited could influence Federal Reserve strategies. The gap between U.S. and German yields reached a five-year peak. Investors are focused on interest rate expectations, U.S. fiscal policies, and France’s political developments impacting the bond market landscape.
Euro zone government bond yields experienced a minor drop on Friday, aligning with anticipated U.S. economic data that might illuminate the Federal Reserve's future monetary policy direction.
The previous session saw euro area borrowing costs aligning with a surge in U.S. Treasury yields, reaching their widest disparity with Germany's Bunds in over five years. The 10-year German bond yield decreased by one basis point to 2.30%, marking its trajectory for a third consecutive weekly rise.
As investors brace for persistently high U.S. interest rates, the Federal Reserve has indicated that further monetary easing depends on substantial progress in curbing inflation. The prospect of a U.S. government shutdown and evolving political dynamics in France are also influencing investor sentiment, alongside expectations regarding the European Central Bank's policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
RBI keeps interest rates unchanged, cuts CRR as economy slows
Swiss Interest Rates: A Balancing Act
UPDATE 1-China vows to issue more debt, cut interest rates next year
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty
Retailers Demand Lower Interest Rates and Policy Reform Ahead of Budget