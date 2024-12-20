Revolutionizing Logistics: Integration, Sustainability, and Future Workforce
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized the need for complete integration of industry stakeholders with government platforms to improve logistics efficiency. He advocated for sustainable practices using green technology and urged collaboration with institutions for skill development to foster a future-ready workforce.
In a bid to enhance the logistics sector's efficiency, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has called for a complete integration of industry stakeholders with government platforms.
Goyal also highlighted the importance of adopting sustainable practices in logistics and urged the industry to focus on green technology to minimize carbon footprints.
The minister stressed the need for collaboration with educational institutions to develop a skilled workforce, citing the role of artificial intelligence and data analytics in preventing cost and time overruns.
