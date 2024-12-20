Left Menu

Opportunities Amid Global Disruption: India's Rising Role

General Anil Chauhan discussed the 'big, global disruption' due to ongoing conflicts in Europe and West Asia, impacting supply chains. He highlighted opportunities for Indian entrepreneurs, emphasizing strategic autonomy and India's emerging role in the global economy, with a focus on start-ups, 'Make in India' initiative, and technological advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-12-2024 17:39 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 17:39 IST
General Anil Chauhan
  • Country:
  • India

General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, addressed the ongoing global disruptions caused by conflicts in Europe and West Asia, remarking on their significant impact on supply chains. Speaking at the '21st Young Indian National Summit - Take Pride', he described this as an era of 'big, global disruption' across various sectors including technological, economic, environmental, and demographic spheres.

He pointed to the wars in Ukraine and West Asia for disrupting the geopolitical landscape, yet highlighted the silver lining in these challenges through the creation of new market opportunities within the industrial sector both domestically and internationally. Emphasizing India's strategic autonomy, General Chauhan called for seizing these opportunities.

Commending India's rise as the fifth-largest economy with a robust start-up ecosystem, he spoke on India's 'Vikshit Bharat 2047' vision, supporting 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and the 'Make In India' initiative. He also underlined the pivotal roles of youth and women, the importance of technological innovation, and India's potential as a defense products exporter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

