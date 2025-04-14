Limitless Opportunities: Prashanth Prakash on India's Start-up Ecosystem

Prashanth Prakash, partner at Accel, is optimistic about limitless potential for entrepreneurs as the venture capital firm deploys its $650 million fund over the next few years to invest in AI-driven start-ups and tech-industrialization.

Accel aims to make 20-25 investments annually in start-ups focused on sectors like defence, EVs, aerospace, and energy. Prakash, awarded Padma Shri in Trade and Industry, underscores India's position as a potential global hub for innovation and manufacturing, leveraging its talent pool and strategic partnerships.

With a track record in companies like Flipkart and Swiggy, Accel sees growth in AI, sustainable products, and tech-industrial sectors. Prakash encourages tech entrepreneurs to engage in cutting-edge areas, bolstered by initiatives like iDEX for the defence ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)