Limitless Opportunities: Prashanth Prakash on India's Start-up Ecosystem
Prashanth Prakash of Accel highlights the immense potential for entrepreneurs in India's growing start-up environment. The firm plans to invest $650 million in AI and tech-industrial ventures, targeting 20-25 start-up investments annually. Prakash emphasizes India's capability to become a global innovation leader.
- Country:
- India
Prashanth Prakash, partner at Accel, is optimistic about limitless potential for entrepreneurs as the venture capital firm deploys its $650 million fund over the next few years to invest in AI-driven start-ups and tech-industrialization.
Accel aims to make 20-25 investments annually in start-ups focused on sectors like defence, EVs, aerospace, and energy. Prakash, awarded Padma Shri in Trade and Industry, underscores India's position as a potential global hub for innovation and manufacturing, leveraging its talent pool and strategic partnerships.
With a track record in companies like Flipkart and Swiggy, Accel sees growth in AI, sustainable products, and tech-industrial sectors. Prakash encourages tech entrepreneurs to engage in cutting-edge areas, bolstered by initiatives like iDEX for the defence ecosystem.
(With inputs from agencies.)
