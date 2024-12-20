Left Menu

IFC Boosts Indian Warehousing with $75M Sustainability Linked Bond

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) has invested $75 million in India's first Sustainability Linked Bond issued by NDR InvIT, focusing on sustainable warehousing. This move aims to boost the logistics sector, promote EDGE certification for green buildings, and enhance capital for NDR's expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 17:40 IST
IFC Boosts Indian Warehousing with $75M Sustainability Linked Bond
  • Country:
  • India

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) has made a strategic $75 million investment in a Sustainability Linked Bond issued by NDR InvIT, a noteworthy step to advance India's warehousing infrastructure. This bond marks a pioneering move as the first issued by a warehousing InvIT in the country.

NDR InvIT, sponsored by NDR Warehousing Private Limited, aims to utilize this investment to achieve EDGE certification, a global green building accreditation developed by IFC. This initiative targets reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and water consumption, aligning with environmental and governance objectives.

Experts highlight the pivotal role of India's warehousing sector in economic growth, particularly with the surge in e-commerce and manufacturing. As warehouse space is projected to expand significantly by 2030, the investment underscores the sector's importance and the potential for innovative sustainable practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024