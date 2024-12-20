IFC Boosts Indian Warehousing with $75M Sustainability Linked Bond

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) has made a strategic $75 million investment in a Sustainability Linked Bond issued by NDR InvIT, a noteworthy step to advance India's warehousing infrastructure. This bond marks a pioneering move as the first issued by a warehousing InvIT in the country.

NDR InvIT, sponsored by NDR Warehousing Private Limited, aims to utilize this investment to achieve EDGE certification, a global green building accreditation developed by IFC. This initiative targets reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and water consumption, aligning with environmental and governance objectives.

Experts highlight the pivotal role of India's warehousing sector in economic growth, particularly with the surge in e-commerce and manufacturing. As warehouse space is projected to expand significantly by 2030, the investment underscores the sector's importance and the potential for innovative sustainable practices.

