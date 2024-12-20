IFC Boosts Indian Warehousing with $75M Sustainability Linked Bond
The International Finance Corporation (IFC) has invested $75 million in India's first Sustainability Linked Bond issued by NDR InvIT, focusing on sustainable warehousing. This move aims to boost the logistics sector, promote EDGE certification for green buildings, and enhance capital for NDR's expansion.
- Country:
- India
The International Finance Corporation (IFC) has made a strategic $75 million investment in a Sustainability Linked Bond issued by NDR InvIT, a noteworthy step to advance India's warehousing infrastructure. This bond marks a pioneering move as the first issued by a warehousing InvIT in the country.
NDR InvIT, sponsored by NDR Warehousing Private Limited, aims to utilize this investment to achieve EDGE certification, a global green building accreditation developed by IFC. This initiative targets reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and water consumption, aligning with environmental and governance objectives.
Experts highlight the pivotal role of India's warehousing sector in economic growth, particularly with the surge in e-commerce and manufacturing. As warehouse space is projected to expand significantly by 2030, the investment underscores the sector's importance and the potential for innovative sustainable practices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Star Agriwarehousing Aimed at an IPO Ascendancy
Pristine Value Logistics Expands Warehousing Capabilities with Antariksh Group Lease
ADB Approves $350M Loan to Boost India’s Logistics Sector and Economic Competitiveness
ADB's $350M Boost to Revolutionize India's Logistics Sector
India Boosts Logistics Sector with National Logistics Policy 2022: Key Achievements and Future Roadmap