Kashmir Welcomes First Foodgrain Train, Boosting Regional Logistics

The Food Corporation of India's (FCI) first foodgrain freight train from Punjab to south Kashmir is anticipated on Sunday, a significant boost for the region's supply chain and logistics network.

Beginning its journey from Ajitwal Railway Station in Punjab, the train is set to reach the newly developed Anantnag Goods Terminal in Kashmir's Jammu Division by December 21. This train, laden with about 1,384 tons of grain in 21 wagons, is a part of efforts to integrate Kashmir with India's national freight network.

Officials highlight this initiative as crucial for uninterrupted food supply in remote valley areas. Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Uchit Singhal, stated that it offers cheaper, faster grain transport, benefiting local markets, creating jobs, bolstering the agricultural economy, and ensuring food security.

(With inputs from agencies.)