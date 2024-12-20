Left Menu

Anil Dua Joins SAR Group: Catalyzing Electric Mobility Revolution

Anil Dua, with over three decades of strategic expertise, joins SAR Group as co-founder, spearheading its electric mobility division. Dua's leadership, marked by innovative strategies and a strong brand-building legacy, aims to advance SAR's mission to become a leader in sustainable transportation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 18:06 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 18:06 IST
Anil Dua, Co-founder, Lectrix EV and Mooving. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Anil Dua has taken a significant step in his illustrious career by joining SAR Group as a partner and co-founder of its E-Mobility Division, which includes the Lectrix and Mooving businesses. Known for his strategic prowess across a range of industries, Dua brings over 30 years of valuable experience to the role, focusing on accelerating India's shift towards sustainable mobility.

Dua's previous tenure as Group CEO of Dish TV, where he successfully navigated the company's merger with Videocon D2H, showcases his ability to steer transformative change. His impactful stints with Hero MotoCorp, Unilever, and Gillette further cement his legacy as a versatile leader in corporate reinvention and market expansion.

Welcoming Dua, SAR Group's Founder, Rakesh Malhotra, expressed enthusiasm about leveraging Dua's strategic insight and experience. Meanwhile, Dua highlighted the exciting prospects of collaborating in the electric mobility domain, hinting at a future rich with innovation and growth potential. With Dua's leadership, Lectrix EV and Mooving are poised for substantial market advancements and breakthroughs in electric mobility solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

